Athletics: Eurosport Safi 5k returns for Fifth Edition

Sunday 4th December will see the return of the popular Eurosport Safi 5k which is celebrating its fifth edition this year.

This event, hosted by Rush Athletic Club, provides the opportunity for established runners as well as running amateurs to attempt one last time before the end of the year to set a personal or seasonal best on the 5km distance, in preparation of the longer distances that are usually associated with the earlier months of the new year.

The Eurosport Safi 5k, which takes athletes on a scenic route in the South-West of the island, is an Athletics Malta official event. Once again, it promises to be a true celebration of sport and fun for the running community.

The top three male and female athletes will receive trophies, prize money or vouchers, while all age category winners will receive a trophy.

Younger athletes will also have the opportunity to join the fun with a 1 km Race (children born 2009-2014) and Fun Run For Kids (Born 2015 or later). Go and Fun goodies distributed during event. All participants of all ages will receive a medal.

Further information is available on the Event page on Facebook.

