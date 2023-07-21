Athletics: Five top Maltese athletes head off to Serbia for Balkan Championships

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Five of the best Maltese talents in athletics head off to Karljevo in Serbia to compete in the Balkan Championships being held on the 22nd and 23rd July.

This will provide a high-level test for the Maltese, with the competition, an annual event hosted by the Association of the Balkan Athletics Federations, including some 22 mostly Central and Eastern European Nations.

Maltese athletes are taking part for the first time in this high-profile athletics gathering. This participation was made possible following an historical agreement signed two years ago with the same Balkan Federation, allowing top Maltese athletes with the opportunity to experience and compete in high calibre events alongside some of Europe’s best.

Four of the Maltese athletes will be competing on track, with Lisa Bezzina taking on the 5000m and Janet Richard the 400m race. Among the men, Luke Micallef and Simon Spiteri will share the track on the 5000m race. Spiteri will also run the 3000m race, with Micallef competing in his speciality, the 3000m steeplechase.

Malta’s sole representative in the field will be Sana Grillo on the polevault. The five athletes, who have all secured medals for Malta in the recent GSSE 2023 event held on our shares, will be accompanied by Coach Zeljko Aras.

The participation of the Maltese athletes is supported by the Maltese Olympic Committee and SportMalta.

