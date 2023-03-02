Athletics: Grillo, Scicluna to run alongside Europe’s best in Istanbul

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Top Maltese sprinters Carla Scicluna and Beppe Grillo are in Istanbul where they will be representing Malta at the European Athletics Indoor Championships. This is a very prestigious event which will see Europe’s elite compete for glory with an eye already looking ahead to the Paris 2024 Olympics. For the two young Maltese athletes, who will be running the 60m distance, this will be a formidable experience given that their event will feature athletics giants such as Marcel Jacobs and Polish star Ewa Swoboda.

Jacobs is currently is the reigning champion after victory in Torun in 2021. He also holds the Olympic (100m), World Indoor (60m) and European outdoor titles (100m). More than 600 athletes from 51 European countries are expected to compete in the refurbished Ataköy Arena between 2-5 March 2023.

The two Maltese athletes qualified to this high-profile event after their victories at the Winter Championships held in Marsa last February. Grillo claimed his victory in 6.89s while Scicluna won in 7.58s.

Despite their young age, both Grillo and Scicluna have already secured international exposure, with the former having competed at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Colombia, while Scicluna ran alongside the world’s best at the Tokyo Olympics and at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, Štark Arena in Serbia last year.

The Maltese delegation is supported by Eurosport, Visit Malta, NDSF, Malta Olympic Committee and Sport Malta.

