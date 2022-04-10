Athletics: Joelle Cortis, Dillon Cassar break 10k road race National Record in Brighton

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two extraordinary achievements in Brighton this morning with Dillon Cassar and Joelle Cortis breaking the national 10k road race record with two fantastic performances at the Brighton Marathon Weekend.

Cassar (Mellieħa AC) broke the National record that he had previously set in Madrid in September 2021, with a time of 30:47.7 finishing a close fourth overall in the male event. The race was won by Ronnie Wilson finished in a time of 30:03.07. Cassar has also set a new half marathon record this year.

Cortis (Zurrieq Wolves AC), in her first race under her new coach Nick Anderson, ran an official time of 35:36.1, the fastest ever on the road for a Maltese athlete, finishing fifth overall. She improved Michelle Dimech’s record previously set in Athens Greece a few months ago. Nathasha Cockram won the female event in a time of 33:28.3.

Cassar and Cortis’ participation in Brighton was part of a series events in which elite Maltese athletes are being supported by Athletics Malta, SportMalta, the Maltese Olympic Committee and the Malta Tourism Authority to compete in high-level competition abroad.