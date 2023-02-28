Athletics: Kristina Azzopardi, Leah Frendo claim four wins in Youth Winter Champs

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Some 135 young athletes took to track and field at the Matthew Micallef St John Stadium in Marsa for this year’s edition of the Youth Winter Championship.

This year’s event will remain etched in the memories of Pembroke Athleta’s Kristina Azzopardi and Rush AC’s Leah Frendo who claimed top spot in four different events on both track and field.

Azzopardi, competing in the Under 14 category emerged victorious in the 60m, 70m hurdles, 300m and the long jump. Under 12 Leah Frendo ranked first in the 60m, 300m, long jump and the ball throw.

Leah Frendo (Bib 5, Rush AC)

Andre Gauci (Pembroke) gets an honourable mention among the boys excelling on the field by winning both shot put and discus throw in the Under 14, while placing second in a closely fought 1k race behind La Salle’s Matteo Gauci.

Another exciting race which delighted the public was the 300m Under 12 boys race with Pembroke’s Noah Haber edging out Rush’s Nathan George Bonello by a mere 0.12 of a second. Haber also claimed top spot in the long jump and second place in the 60m dash. In the Under 14 category, Nathaniel Bezzina (Aloysians Athletics Club) had the better of Pembroke’s Jack Borg Pullicino.

The aforementioned Kristina Azzopardi and Leah Frendo dominated the 300m race in their respective categories, with Sara Giordano Imbroll and Karina Mia Peresso taking second spot.

On the field, a good contest to place in the high jump with Emma Vassallo (Pembroke) ultimately taking top spot ahead of Francesca Sammut (Aloysians). Noah Mulholland also of Pembroke won the boy’s event.

Luke Sparling (Mellieħa) claimed victory in the ball throw ahead of Rush’s Adam Cutajar.

