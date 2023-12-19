Athletics Malta launches Road Running Series 2024

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Athletics Malta has launched its Road Running Series for 2024, a three-legged competition which crowns Malta’s individual and club road running champion. This year, the Association has developed a revised formula aimed at attracting the best Maltese talent while offering the opportunity for amateur and recreational runners to run alongside the country’s best.

The three races of the Series which will crown Malta’s individual and club road running champions comprise two 10km races at Marsascala and Ta’ Qali, respectively on 7th and 28th January, with the decisive race being a 5km on 3rd March at Ta’ Qali.

The three routes have been certified a World Athletics/AIMS Licenced course measurer, thus ensuring that any national or category records achieved on these routes will be eligible for inclusion in the Assocation’s history books.

For athletes to be eligible for the final Series victory, all three races will need to be completed. Men’s teams will need to include a minimum of four athletes, while three women will be required for the female team.

Addressing the launch of the Series, Athletics Malta Treasurer Darren Micallef said that the association was following the initiative taken by World Athletics to integrate mass racing with elite racing, thus ensuring that recreational runners have the opportunity to share the road with some of Malta’s best athletes while also running on a World Athletics-approved circuit. He also highlighted efforts at introducing pre and post-race entertainment to provide a better experience for all during these events.

Council Members Vince Farrugia and Duncan Abdilla explained the applicable regulations for this Championship and shared details of the delicate process involved to ensure the formal certification of the running routes thus ensuring that these meet the highest international standards and eligbility for record recognition.

