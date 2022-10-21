Athletics: Malta Road Running Series returns for 2022-2023 season

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Athletics Malta has announced the return of the Malta Road Running Series, a four-race competition which crowns Malta’s national road running champions both on an individual basis as well as on club level.

The concept emerging from the traditional road running league of the past, is based on the timeframe from previous years, the confirmed road running calendar and Athletics Malta technical obligations for the year 2023.

The new Series has been put together by a specific subcommittee made up of all affiliated clubs. By involving more clubs in the organization of these events, Athletics Malta hopes to create an opportunity for all clubs to foster collaboration, share ideas, learn from each other, and work toward a common goal, that is to raise the levels of our non-stadia events both from a technical and organizational point of view.

The four events forming part of the Series will consist of 10km races followed by two 5km races.

DATE RACE DISTANCE LOCATION 29/01/2023 RACE 1 – National Championships 10KM Hal Far 19/02/2023 RACE 2 10KM Marsascala 12/03/2023 RACE 3 5KM Maqluba 26/03/2023 RACE 4 National Championships 5KM Hal Far

The Ħal Far route, which will also serve for the National Championship races, is the only recognised route in Malta by World Athletics over those distances. An official World Athletics route certifier carried out the route measuring.

A points system, based on the three best performances of participating athletes will be compiled to determine the top three athletes placing in the male and female categories and first male and female in the various age categories.

Furthermore, this season will see the much-awaited return of the National Club Champion, with athletes scoring for team classification, thus awarding road running club champions and runners up in both male and female categories. Applications will be out soon.

