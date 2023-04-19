Athletics Malta to focus on youth sector and governance reforms in year ahead

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Association holds Annual General Meeting

Athletics Malta held its Annual General Meeting at the Matthew Micallef St John Stadium in Marsa in the presence of the Association’s Council members and a sizeable presence of Club representatives and other members.

The meeting was chaired by Acting President Aldrin Cassar who gave a detailed review of the Association’s activity over the past year. He recalled how over the past months Athletics Malta invested heavily both in improving the infrastructure at the Matthew Micallef St John Stadium in Marsa and supported elite athletes in view of the upcoming Games of Small States of Europe in 2023. This was possible through the extensive supported provided by Sport Malta, the National Olympic Committee, the Government of Malta, particularly the Education Ministry which is also responsible for Sport, and the NDSF.

Mr Cassar noted how the Council’s priority in its second year of its term is to focus further on the youth sector, particularly through additional investment in the upcoming generation of athletes as well as the promotion of the sport in schools. Another priority will be the launch of a new statute as the federation seeks to enhance its structures and governance completing a modernisation process undertaken a few years back. These priorities are enshrined in the National Development Plan, which Athletics Malta drew up in 2022 for the three-years ahead with the support of European Athletics. Coincidentally, EA representatives will be in Malta in the next few weeks to analyse and discuss the implementation of the Plan through its first year and provide recommendations for the upcoming two years.

The Acting President explained that while the resignation of Mr Andy Grech from the Presidency provided quite a challenge for the Executive Team, it was operating with full hands on deck with the support of Council members to ensure the regular continuation of the activities envisaged by the Association.

Although no election was scheduled for this AGM given that the Council was elected for two years last March, the Council was formally informed of the resignations of Andy Grech (President) and Lawrence Ransley (Council member. An Extraordinary General Meeting will be called in June for the election of a new President. For the post of Council member, Mr Vincent Farrugia was elected during a vote taken at the same AGM to replace Mr Ransley.

He joins Aldrin Cassar, Darren Micallef, Duncan Abdilla, Antonella Chouhal, Claudette Caruana, Tony Fava, Alan Zammit, Gerald Grech, Karl Farrugia on the Council.

