Athletics: Mario Grech, Michelle Dimech win Eurosport Safi 5k

Mario Grech (Mellieħa AC) and Michelle Dimech (DSports Lab) have triumphed at this year’s edition of the Eurosport Safi 5k hosted by Rush Athletics Club.

The popularity of this race in the southern-western locality, now its in its sixth edition has continued to grow, with some 350 athletes contributing to a colourful and cheerful atmosphere of sporting celebration. Grech crossed the finish line first in 15:53, ahead of Evolve’s Christian Bugeja (16:28) and his club teammate Miguel Cassar (16:56). For Cassar, this also meant the best time among the Under 20s in the field.

Among the ladies, Dimech took the honours in 18:12, establishing a new course record, previously belonging to Josann Attard Pulis (18:22). The Gozitan runner finished ahead of Hayley Acreman (Evolve Endurance Club – 19:46) and Brenda Cascun (Team MH – 20:25).

Among the youngsters, two notable results were recorded by two Rush AC athletes, with Isaac Bonnici (17:25) and Isaac Luca Scicluna (17:34) winning the Under 18 and Under 16 categories respectively. Shannen Mallia and Faith Grixti (Rush AC) were first among the girls in these age categories.

Rush AC also organised a 1km event which attracted some 66 kids aged between 8 and 15. Sara Giordano Imbroll (Mellieħa AC) and Andre Gauci (Rush AC) came home first overall, participating in the 13-15 category, while Martina Scicluna (Rush AC) and Giacomo Portelli (Rush AC) took the honours in the 11-12 category, with the latter coming just pipping his team mate Kurt Ciantar. Among the youngest of the group, aged 8-10, Logan Bezzina (Pembroke Ath) and Asia Psaila (Rush AC) taking their respective top spot.

The event was supported by Eurosport, the race’s main sponsor, as well as Frank Salt, Protein Malta, Eetwell and Convenience Shop.

