Athletics-NYPD plan heightened marathon security, citing global tensions

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Local law enforcement will implement heightened security measures for Sunday’s New York City Marathon due to a rise in tensions around the globe, officials said on Wednesday.

The top endurance athletes as well as the 50,000-odd runners taking part in the 26.2 mile race can expect “many layers of protection” through the iconic five-borough course, New York Police Department (NYPC) Commissioner Edward Caban told reporters.”As tensions rise around the globe, there is a growing concern over the impact it will have here at home,” said Caban.”There are currently no credible or specific threats to the marathon or to our city. But having said that, we will still implement a comprehensive security plan.”Police in New York City adopted a “heightened” security footing for Halloween this week, as other large U.S. cities were also on alert, a time of tension over the Israel-Palestinian conflict.The annual race attracts throngs of fans on the sidelines of the course.”We’re going to have a particularly robust counter-terrorism overlay at this year’s marathon, which will include heavy weapons teams from our counter-terrorism division,” said Rebecca Weiner, the NYPD deputy commissioner for intelligence and counter-terrorism.

“All of the runners and all of their belongings are going to be screened at the beginning of the race.”

It is not the first time security has been stepped up for the event.

City officials mounted a super-sized surveillance and law enforcement effort for the 2013 race, which took place months after the Boston Marathon bombings, while the 2016 edition also featured increased security.

via Reuters

