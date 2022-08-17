Athletics: Olympic champ Jacobs wins 100m Euro title

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs ended a troubled season on a high when he won the European 100 metres title on Tuesday, while local favourite Gina Lueckenkemper won a brilliant women’s race by five thousandths of a second.

Jacobs pulled out of last month’s world championships before the semi-finals after a flare up of the thigh injury that has dogged him all season but he was in command throughout Tuesday’s final as he came home in 9.95 seconds.

Defending champion Zharnel Hughes took silver in 9.99 ahead of fellow Briton Jeremiah Azu (10.13).

“This was a difficult season with problems, with injury but my leg is not good,” said Jacobs. “I am not happy about how the race went technically, there were some problems, but I am over the moon with the gold medal.

“After Olympic gold, now I got the European gold. Got to get the world championship gold now. We also look forward to the relay because the Italian team also wants to excel there.”

via Reuters