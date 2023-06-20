Athletics: Team Malta in Poland for European Team Championships

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A 30-athlete strong delegation has arrived in Poland to participate in this year’s edition of the European Team Championships being held in Chorzow, Poland.

Fresh from their feats of the recent GSSE 2023 held in Malta, the local athletes will be seeking to continue with their momentum, this time against higher level opposition. Indeed, Malta will be taking part in the Third Division of this prestigious event, where a number of small nations which took part in the recent GSSE will be joined by larger and stronger countries such as Austria, Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Israel.

Two years ago, the Maltese team had finished in sixth place out of sixteen associations. The top three nations of the Third Division will be promoted to the Second Division which will take place in Madrid 2025.

The Malta contingent will feature all the gold medal winners of the GSSE2023, including Graham Pellegrini and Janet Richard in the sprints, Jordan Gusman, Lisa Mcnamara and Lisa Bezzina on the middledistances as well as Claire Azzopardi and James Armani in the jumps.

While every track and field event tallies points for the European Team Championship, inidivually the athletes would also be competing as part of the wider 2023 European Games.

The Maltese delegation is led by the newly-elected Athletics Malta President Aldrin Cassar and Technical Director Mario Bonello. It is supported by the Malta Olympic Committee and Sport Malta.

