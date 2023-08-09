Athletics: Zammit misses out on final spot at Euro U20 Champs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Jeremy Zammit recorded a jump of 7.39m at the Under 20 European Championships in Jerusalem, ensuring a final position ahead of representatives from elite sporting nations such as France, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

However, this distance was slighty short than the qualifying standard, as Zammit concluded his experience in an unexpected 15th place among 24 of the best athletes in this category on the continent.

The event was won by Italy’s Mattia Furlani who revised a championship record that has stood since 1987. The Italian’s first-round effort of 8.23m took him 6cm beyond Vladimir Ochkan’s 36-year-old championship best.

No luck for 200m sprinter Graham Pellegrini, whose expectations after a brilliant season were unfortunately dashed after a fever the night before his event forced him out of the competition on the doctor’s advice.

The Maltese delegation was led by Anthony Fava (Team Leader) and Mario Bonello (Technical Director) and supported by SportMalta and the Maltese Olympic Committee.

