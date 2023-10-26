Audi puts planned Formula One entry under review – Spiegel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) – Audi has placed its plans to enter Formula One under review, German news outlet Spiegel reported on Thursday.

Citing sources at parent company Volkswagen , Spiegel said the plans were being “analysed in detail” in the wake of a management change and cost-cutting measures.

Asked for official comment by Spiegel, Audi said the plan for Formula One entry had been agreed by its management and supervisory boards as well as its parent company, and that the timetable remained unchanged.

Audi announced last year that it would enter Formula One from 2026 with one of the sport’s existing teams and using a new power unit to be built in Germany.

The driving force behind the deal was then-Audi boss Markus Duesmann. At the beginning of September, Duesmann was replaced by Gernot Doellner.

