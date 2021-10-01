Australia to lift COVID-19 travel curbs for residents from November, PM says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fully vaccinated Australians can enter and leave the country freely from November onwards though some states will have their own timetable, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

“In line with the national plan, our government is balancing the need to minimise the risk that the spread of COVID-19 presents, with the need to live with the virus,” Morrison said in a statement.

Australia closed its international border in March 2020 in response to the pandemic, allowing entry almost exclusively to citizens and permanent residents who are required to undergo a mandatory two-week hotel quarantine at their own expense.

Photo – Passengers arriving from Melbourne are greeted by staff from New South Wales Health department to check for COVID-19 symptoms, at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia. EPA-EFE/JAMES GOURLEY