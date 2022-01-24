Australian children facing ‘generation-defining disruption’ due to pandemic, experts say

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The indirect effects of the pandemic on children and adolescents are as substantial – if not more so – than the impact of being infected with Covid-19, paediatricians in Australia say.

A research review from the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute led by paediatrician Prof Sharon Goldfeld said interventions needed to be developed now to address growing disparities in child health and wellbeing due to the pandemic.

Goldfeld said children were facing a “generation-defining disruption” with public health restrictions and interventions such as online learning, social distancing, increased screen time, reduced access to healthcare, less community sport and less outside play all having repercussions.

“The public health measures have resulted in positive benefits for some, while others have been adversely and inequitably impacted,” Goldfeld said.

“Children and adolescents experiencing adversity before the pandemic have been disproportionately affected, potentially leading to a widening of disparities in child health, wellbeing, and developmental outcomes.”

Photo – A young girl writes with chalk on her home driveway on the Gold Coast, Australi. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT