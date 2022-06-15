Australia’s minimum wage to rise 5.2%

Reading Time: < 1 minute

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s independent wage-setting body on Wednesday raised the national minimum wage by 5.2%, largely in line with inflation, as families tackle soaring living costs.

The lowest-paid employees will receive an extra A$40 ($27.56) per week, the Fair Work Commission said after its annual review. The current rate is A$20.33 per hour.

The new centre-left Labor government, during the election campaign, had backed an inflation-matching 5.1% rise in minimum wages, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese this month made a formal submission seeking a rise in wages.

($1 = 1.4514 Australian dollars)