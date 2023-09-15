Austria strengthens controls at the Brenner Pass

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Austria is to intensify monitoring at the Brenner Pass on the border with Italy in response to the uptick in the arrival of migrants and refugees to Lampedusa, the Austrian press agency APA said Friday, citing interior ministry sources.



Vienna was said to be “in contact with the Italian authorities” on the matter.



On Friday morning the situation at the Austrian-Italian Alpine border crossing was reported to be calm and there was no sign of a change in the management of controls on the Austrian side.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group