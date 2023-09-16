Austria’s former foreign minister to move to St. Petersburg

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl will move to St. Petersburg to work at an academic centre there which she heads, the Russian TASS state news agency reported this week.

Kneissl heads the G.O.R.K.I center – the Geopolitical Observatory for Russia’s Key Issues at St. Petersburg University, TASS reported.

“I co-founded the G.O.R.K.I. center and manage it,” TASS quoted Kneissl as saying. “Since there is a lot of work there and it requires a lot of attention, I cannot do this in passing, I decided to move to St. Petersburg for this work.”

