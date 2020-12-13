Authentic Brands plotting double takeover of Debenhams, Arcadia

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Authentic Brands is plotting a double takeover of collapsed department store chain Debenhams and Topshop-owner Arcadia Group,
The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported, citing sources.
Authentic Brands, owner of the New York department store brand Barneys, is in talks this weekend with the administrators of both stricken companies, the newspaper reported.
The companies did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday.
Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group said on Monday it was in negotiations to buy Debenhams from administrators in a rescue deal. It was also interested in participating in the sale of Philip Green’s collapsed Arcadia Group.
Frasers, formerly Sports Direct, said that it hoped a deal could be agreed and jobs at Debenhams saved after the COVID-19 pandemic sunk its business, but cautioned that the transaction was complicated and talks needed to take place quickly.
Administrators for Debenhams said earlier in December it would be wound-down, closing all its shops after 242 years in business and putting 12,000 jobs at risk. Green’s Arcadia fashion group collapsed into administration late in November putting more than 13,000 jobs at risk.
13th December 2020
The export credit agencies of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel have signed a cooperation agreement to develop economic relations between the two countries, the UAE's state news agency WAM said.
Etihad Credit Insurance and the Israel Fore...
13th December 2020
Ireland is working on a financial support scheme to help food exporters maintain their share in the British market in the event of a 'no deal' exit for Britain from the European Union, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney was quoted as saying on Sunda...
13th December 2020
Britain and the European Union agreed on Sunday to "go the extra mile" and continue talks on a post-Brexit trade deal.
"Our negotiating teams have been working day and night over recent days. And despite the exhaustion after almost a year of nego...
13th December 2020
Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, said on Sunday the EU would not lose its composure as make-or-break talks with Britain over a Brexit trade deal approach their climax.
Michel, who chairs EU summits, told France Inter radio t...
13th December 2020
A volunteer of the Brigata Sanitaria Soccorso Rosso (Red Rescue Health Brigade) poses for a photo at tent in Milan, Italy.
According to an initiative taken by the Brigata Sanitaria Soccorso Rosso, people can leave a 'suspended' payment to carry ...
13th December 2020
The directors of five of Switzerland's largest hospitals have written to the health minister asking for urgent measures to reduce coronavirus infections, the SonntagsZeitung newspaper reported on Sunday.
In their letter to Health Minister Alain B...
13th December 2020
The U.N. acting envoy on Libya Stephanie Williams will host an economic working group from Dec. 14-15 in Geneva, to discuss policy reforms, a U.N. spokeswoman said.
The talks, co-chaired by Egypt, the European Union and the Untied States, will in...
13th December 2020
Germany will close most stores from Wednesday until at least Jan. 10, cutting short the busy Christmas shopping season, as it tightens coronavirus restrictions and tries to rein in the spread of the disease, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday.
...
13th December 2020
13th December 2020
Tens of thousands of Indian farmers on Sunday intensified their protests against three new agricultural laws aimed at overhauling food grain procurement and pricing rules by allowing private companies direct access to the vast agrarian sector.
An...
