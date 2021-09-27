Authorities lockdown coastal area in La Palma as lava approaches sea

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Emergency authorities early on Monday ordered people in an area on the eastern shore of La Palma island as the lava gushing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano approaches the sea.

The lava may touch the Atlantic Ocean in the coming hours, likely causing explosions and send clouds of toxic gases over the island, the Canary Islands emergency services warned on Monday morning.

“Population will have to follow the authorities guidance and remain in their home with doors and windows closed,” the services said on their Twitter account.

People on the coastal areas of San Borondon, Marina Alta and Baja and La Condesa were ordered to lock down.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain’s La Palma island is again expelling lava and smoke, researchers said on Monday after activity had slowed to a near halt earlier in the day.

The Canary Islands volcanology institute confirmed the emission of lava via Twitter while TV footage showed a column of white smoke rising from the cone after several hours of calm.

Photo: Firemen look at the lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano as it moves towards the neighborhood of Todoque, in the municipality of Los Llanos de Aridane, after all locals were evacuated, in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain. EPA-EFE/Ramon de la Rocha