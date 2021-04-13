Authorities suspend plans for Valley road bridge

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Infrastructure Malta has announced that it had suspended plans for a new pedestrian bridge across Valley Road, opposite the McDonalds Restaurant.

The decision was welcomed by PN Birkirkara councillors, describing it as a victory for the conservation of the urban centre of the locality and for the residents. The design was too big and out of character with the area, they argued.

The decision was taken after a meeting between Infrastructure Malta and Birkirkara Local Council after the approval of a motion brought forward by Minority Leader PN Justin Schembri.

Din l-Art Helwa had also objected to the plans, saying that they contradict the vision set within the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development, 2015 which states: “The Urban Area shall become an attractive place for people to live, work, play and interact. It shall be clean, pollution-free, safe, green, distinct, evoke a sense of openness, energy-efficient and generate energy from micro-renewable infrastructure. Its historic cores shall become vibrant and their townscapes harmonious.”

Credit Main Image: Din l-Art Helwa

Like this: Like Loading...