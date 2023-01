Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Actor Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel “Avengers” movies and was injured clearing snow, said on Saturday that he had broken more than 30 bones in the accident.

Renner, 51, was hospitalized after being run over by a snow plow that was being used to dig out a car on his property in northern Nevada.

“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend,” he said on Twitter.

Reuters

