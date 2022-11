Reading Time: < 1 minute

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) – Avian flu has wiped out 50.54 million birds in the United States this year, making it the country’s deadliest outbreak in history, U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

