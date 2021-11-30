Avoid Christmas parties and other social events, Britons warned

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Christmas parties and other festive social events should not go ahead if they are not necessary and working from home could be key in order to help slow the spread of the Omicron variant, one of the UK’s most senior health officials has suggested.

Jenny Harries, CEO of the UK Health Security Agency, urged people to cut down their social contact as fears grow that existing vaccines will prove less effective against Omicron than against other variants: “Of course our behaviours in winter – and particularly around Christmas – we tend to socialise more, so I think all of those will need to be taken into account,” Harries told the BBC.

The former chief medical officer for England added: “So I think being careful, not socialising when we don’t particularly need to and particularly going and getting those booster jabs” would be important.

She said that, even if vaccine effectiveness was reduced, booster jabs caused protection to “shoot up” and remained, therefore, a useful step.

Harries said the advice from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) had “shown that, if we have significant surges in Covid cases, then actually working from home is one of the key ones to implement”.

via The Guardian