Avoid grandparents if you have flu, British public told ahead of Christmas

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People have been warned not to meet with elderly relatives over the Christmas period if they have a cough or the flu.

Experts said that visiting older family members when suffering with a cough could be harmful to their health. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) cautioned that “it is important to avoid contact with other people if you are unwell to help stop infections spreading over the Christmas and new year period”.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at UKHSA, added: “[Flu] hospitalisations have increased dramatically in those aged 75 and over in the past week, with admissions among children under 5 remaining high.

“We can all take actions to stop flu and other infections spreading, if you feel unwell try to stay home, and if you have to go out, wear a face covering in enclosed spaces. Wash your hands regularly and try to keep rooms well ventilated.”

The warning was issued as it was disclosed that hospital admissions for flu have more than doubled in two weeks, as hospitals brace for what could be their worst Christmas in a decade.

Read more via The Telegraph/ Sky News

