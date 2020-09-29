Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
CD eNews, Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan cancels all international flights as country imposes martial law

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Azerbaijan canceled all international flights except for those with Turkey as fighting intensified in the Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, according to reports on regional media.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev ordered martial law to be imposed in some regions of the country and called for a curfew in major cities.

Meanwhile, Turkey has pledged full support to Azerbaijan in its struggle against Armenian occupation and aggression in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces undertook counter-offensive measures under what it described as the nation’s right to self-defense to thwart further military aggression by Armenia and provide security to densely populated civilian residential areas, it said.

Calling the illegal presence of the Armenian army in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions of Azerbaijan a serious threat to regional peace and security, the ministry called on the international community to “strongly” condemn Armenia’s policy of aggression and provocative activities against Azerbaijan.

