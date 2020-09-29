Azerbaijan cancels all international flights as country imposes martial law

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Azerbaijan canceled all international flights except for those with Turkey as fighting intensified in the Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, according to reports on regional media.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev ordered martial law to be imposed in some regions of the country and called for a curfew in major cities.

Meanwhile, Turkey has pledged full support to Azerbaijan in its struggle against Armenian occupation and aggression in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces undertook counter-offensive measures under what it described as the nation’s right to self-defense to thwart further military aggression by Armenia and provide security to densely populated civilian residential areas, it said.

Calling the illegal presence of the Armenian army in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions of Azerbaijan a serious threat to regional peace and security, the ministry called on the international community to “strongly” condemn Armenia’s policy of aggression and provocative activities against Azerbaijan.

Read more via Daily Sabah

Like this: Like Loading...