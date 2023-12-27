Azerbaijan expels French diplomats amid Armenia tensions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry has declared two employees of France’s embassy persona non grata over “conduct that is not compatible with their diplomatic status”, it said on Tuesday.

The ministry said it had summoned the French ambassador to complain, without providing any details of the incident which prompted the move.

The move comes amid strained ties between Baku and Paris as European powers attempt to mediate between Azerbaijan and neighboring Armenia.

Azerbaijan reclaimed the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, over which the rivals fought two wars in recent decades, in a lightning offensive in September against Armenian separatists who had controlled it since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

