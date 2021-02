Reading Time: < 1 minute

As part of the preparations for the celebrations in 2022 for the 100th anniversary of the birth of the Baci Perugina chocolates, Swiss group Nestlé has launched a Baci Perugina chocolate spread.

The Baci spreadable cream has the same ingredients as chocolates: gianduia chocolate mixture (without palm oil and gluten) and chopped hazelnuts. The jar – inside which there is the traditional love phrase – is of 200 grams.

Read more via Corriere della Sera

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...