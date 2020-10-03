Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Nigeria, Photo Story

Back to school in Nigeria

Students of Agidingbi senior grammar school went back to school following the Lagos metropolitan government’s announcement of full resumption of secondary schools after a six-month lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

  • A staff of Agidingbi senior grammar school checks the temperature of the students.
  • A staff of Agidingbi senior grammar school, Lawani Dominic teaches a lesson in a class in Lagos, Nigeria.
  • Students of Agidingbi senior grammar school wash their hands after they resume back to school in Lagos, Nigeria.
  • A student of Agidingbi senior grammar school washes her hands as she resumes back to school in Lagos, Nigeria.
  • A student of Agidingbi senior grammar school washes his hands as he resumes back to school in Lagos, Nigeria.
  • Students of Agidingbi senior grammar school wear masks as they attend a lesson at the school in Lagos, Nigeria, 23 September 2020.
  • A staff of Agidingbi senior grammar school checks the temperature of the school’s principal, Kola Odesanmi sited in a vehicle, at the school’s premises in Lagos, Nigeria.

EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE
