Back to school in Nigeria

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Students of Agidingbi senior grammar school went back to school following the Lagos metropolitan government’s announcement of full resumption of secondary schools after a six-month lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.