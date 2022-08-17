Backlash as Mariah Carey tries to trademark ‘Queen of Christmas’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A dispute has broken out over which US pop singer can lay claim to the title Queen of Christmas after Mariah Carey attempted to trademark it.

Elizabeth Chan, who exclusively performs Christmas music, has filed a formal objection to the claim.

And fellow singer Darlene Love took to Facebook to say she has been Queen of Christmas since before Carey rose to fame.

The trademark bid was filed in March 2021 but has only recently been made public. It is still under consideration.

Carey’s 1994 album, Merry Christmas, is one of the best-selling Christmas albums of all time.

It included the hit All I Want for Christmas is You, which became a classic staple of the holiday season. The song finally reached the top spot in the UK charts for the first time in 2020, after spending a record 69 weeks in the top 40.

Carey, 53, has produced several other Christmas-related singles and regularly gives festive performances.

Darlene Love, 81, recorded the song Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) in 1963.

She wrote on Facebook that she was “confused” by Carey’s actions, asking if this meant she could not use the title.

“David Letterman officially declared me the Queen of Christmas 29 years ago, a year before she released All I want For Christmas Is You,” she wrote, referring to Carey.

She added: “At 81 years of age I’m not changing anything. I’ve been in the business for 52 years, have earned it and can still hit those notes!”

Love wrote that if Carey had a problem, she should “call David or my lawyer”.

Elizabeth Chan, a less well-known singer, has staked her claim to being “Queen of Christmas” by exclusively writing and performing Christmas songs.

The 42-year-old told Variety magazine that she believes Christmas is “for everyone”.

“I feel very strongly that no one person should hold onto anything around Christmas or monopolise it in the way that Mariah seeks to in perpetuity,” she said.

“That’s just not the right thing to do. Christmas is for everyone. It’s meant to be shared; it’s not meant to be owned.”

