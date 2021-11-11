Bad weather causes damage and flooding in Sicily

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Firefighters and civil protection volunteers rescued motorists and residents trapped by the floods after another massive storm hit Sicily.

Situation was considered at risk and serious between Sciacca, Menfi, Mazara del Vallo and in the Corleonese area due to the bad weather that hit western Sicily since yesterday afternoon.

Si, ad Agrigento oggi pomeriggio era così, ed è pure crollata una casa nel centro storico (per fortuna disabitata) pic.twitter.com/BF0NBNIPvM — L’Avvelenata (@sbirillina) November 10, 2021

Firefighters intervened with a rubber dinghy in Menfi, in the Lido dei Fiori area, to rescue some residents, including two elderly people stranded in their house invaded by water. Altogether 22 families were rescued.

Debris and mud have invaded and made the roads impassable, such as state highway 188 between Palazzo Adriano and Prizzi.

The prefect of Agrigento Maria Rita Cocciufa made an appeal regarding the seriousness of the storm: “Do not leave home” “Do not leave the house. The condition is of great risk”. “The Mediterranean vortex, at the moment, is discharging into the sea, but it is very close to the northern area of ​​the Agrigento area – she said.

Experts warned that until Friday the rains will still affect Sicily widely, but will also hit Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise, Sardinia and ten Calabria. and Campania, while in the rest of Italy the weather will be drier and even more sunny in the Northeast and in Lombardy

Photo – A car is submerged in floodwaters in Catania, Sicily , Italy, from a massive storm that hit the island in October 2021. EPA-EFE/ORIETTA SCARDINO.

