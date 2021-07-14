Balearics set to go back on UK’s amber list

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Evening Standard – Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca could be at risk of going back on the amber list, just weeks before schools close for the summer holidays.

The Balearic Islands have been among the most popular holiday destinations on the green list where returning Britons do not have to self-isolate. But cases have tripled in Spain in just two weeks to 368 cases per 100,000 people, with more than 21,000 new cases on July 9. While Mallorca and Menorca are also said to be experiencing a rise in cases.

