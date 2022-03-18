Baltic nations expel ten Russian diplomats

Reading Time: < 1 minute

VILNIUS, March 18 (Reuters) – Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania have expelled a total of ten Russian diplomats, the foreign ministries of the three Baltic countries said on Friday.

Lithuania expelled four diplomats while Latvia and Estonia each expelled three.

The diplomats were expelled in a coordinated move “in connection with activities that are contrary to their diplomatic status and taking into account ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics tweeted.

Esmu pieņēmis lēmumu par 3 Krievijas vēstniecības darbinieku izraidīšanu no Latvijas. Lēmums pieņemts saistībā ar Krievijas agresiju Ukrainā un to, ka šo personu darbība nav savietojama ar diplomāta statusu. Šī ir koordinēta Baltijas valstu rīcībā — Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) March 18, 2022

Estonia’s foreign ministry said it had expelled diplomats because they “directly and actively undermined Estonia’s security and spread propaganda justifying Russia’s military action,” its foreign ministry said in a statement.

Lithuania said its expulsions were made “in solidarity with Ukraine”.

The Russian ministry of foreign affairs was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.