Bank of Spain sees recovery from record contraction slowing down

The recovery of Spain’s economy from its worst recession ever will be slower than expected as a resurgence of coronavirus infection has weighed on activity in the third quarter, the Bank of Spain said on Wednesday.

The central bank expects the country’s gross domestic product to rebound between 13% and 16.6% in the third quarter after it shrank a record 18.5% in the preceding three months, while the growth next year should be between 4.1% and 7.3%, down from its previous forecast of 9.1% in June.

