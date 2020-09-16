Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Business, Spain

Bank of Spain sees recovery from record contraction slowing down

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The recovery of Spain’s economy from its worst recession ever will be slower than expected as a resurgence of coronavirus infection has weighed on activity in the third quarter, the Bank of Spain said on Wednesday.

The central bank expects the country’s gross domestic product to rebound between 13% and 16.6% in the third quarter after it shrank a record 18.5% in the preceding three months, while the growth next year should be between 4.1% and 7.3%, down from its previous forecast of 9.1% in June. 
