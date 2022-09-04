Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating Netflix documentary

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former president Barack Obama won the best narrator Emmy Award for his Netflix documentary series, Our Great National Parks.

The Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground, is behind the five-part series on national parks around the world.

Congrats to President Barack Obama who just became the first President to win a competitive Emmy for narrating Our Great National Parks pic.twitter.com/v86JNsyDGD — Netflix (@netflix) September 4, 2022

The Emmy joins Mr Obama’s two Grammy awards putting him halfway to becoming an Egot – someone with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

He becomes only the second US president in history to win an Emmy. Dwight D Eisenhower was given a special Emmy in 1956.

The Netflix series showcases natural beauty spanning five continents, and features locations including Chilean Patagonia and Indonesia.

Other contenders in the category for best narrator included David Attenborough, Lupita Nyong’o and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

After leaving office in 2017, the former president and his wife Michelle set up Higher Ground, striking a deal with Netflix said to be worth tens of millions of dollars.

Read more via The Guardian

Photo – Former US President Barack Obama. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER