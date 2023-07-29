Barbie movie soundtrack breaks UK singles chart record

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Barbie’s already taken over the box office and now the film’s soundtrack has conquered the UK music charts too.

Tracks by Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Nicki Minaj have stormed straight into the top five since the pink-tinged blockbuster’s release one week ago. And they weren’t the only songs from the star-studded album to hit the chart.

Anywhere else he’d be a top 10, but Ryan Gosling brought some Kenergy at number 25 with his ballad I’m Just Ken. Bosses of the Official Singles Chart say it’s the first time three tracks from a soundtrack have reached the top five at the same time.

And they say it made history with a total of six tracks in the top 40:

What Was I Made For, Billie Eilish – number three

Dance The Night Away, Dua Lipa – number four

Barbie World, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice – number five

Speed Drive, Charlie XCX – number 19

I’m Just Ken, Ryan Gosling – number 25

Pink, Lizzo – number 39

The soundtrack’s also played a big part in Barbie’s massive marketing campaign. Songs from the 17-track album have been steadily released in the run-up to the film’s release, which George says has “helped fuel excitement for the movie”.

Billie Eilish attends the premiere of Barbie at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 09 July 2023. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

Read more via BBC

