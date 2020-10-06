Batman’s powers not enough: Covid-19 forces delay in movie release

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Batman fans will have to wait longer for the newest production by Warner Bros, with the company announcing a delay in releasing The Batman as well as Dune movies, in what is expected to constitute a significant setback for the entertainment industry hit by COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and social distancing measures that have closed theaters worldwide.

Dune, a sci-fi movie directed by Canadian director Dennis Villeneuve, is now scheduled to open in October 2021, instead of December. The release of The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, has been moved to the spring of 2022 from October next year.

Movie releases have been getting delayed even after restrictions were eased, with people still wary of stepping into cinema halls, and many theaters still not operational.

On Monday, the world’s second-biggest cinema chain, Cineworld, decided to temporarily close its UK and U.S. movie theaters in an attempt to survive a collapse in film-making and cinema-going.

As a result of this news, Warner Bros was promptly downgraded by credit rating agency Fitch. “Our base-case forecasts indicate that, the company’s current liquidity levels may only be sufficient until November to December 2020, assuming no revolving credit facility (RCF) extensions,” Fitch said in a statement.

Earlier, the filming of The Batman was also shut down for two weeks after a member of the production — widely reported to be Pattinson — tested positive for the new coronavirus. Filming resumed in Britain last month and Warner Bros never confirmed or denied reports about Pattinson’s diagnosis.

