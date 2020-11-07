Battle for US Senate to be decided in January

Reading Time: < 1 minute
The balance of power in the US Senate will be decided in January, when Georgia will hold run-off elections for both its seats.
No candidate in either race has polled 50%, as required by state election law.
The run-off elections will take place on 5 January, two days after the new Senate is due to convene.
The Republicans currently have a 53 to 47 majority in the Senate. So far, the Democrats have managed a net gain of one seat.
The Democrats had high hopes of gaining the four seats they needed to take control, but many Republican incumbents held their seats.
If however the Democrats can gain both seats in Georgia, a traditionally Republican state, this would lead to a 50-50 tie in the Senate.
The result will effectively put them in control of the chamber if Joe Biden wins the White House, given the vice-president’s power to cast tie-breaking votes.
Democrats have not had control of the Senate for six years.
Read more via
BBC
7th November 2020
Poland reported a record 27,875 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of reported cases over 500,000 as new restrictions came into force to curb the pandemic's spread.
Infections have risen sharply over the last month, with d...
7th November 2020
Drugmakers and research centers around the world are working on COVID-19 vaccines, with large global trials of several of the candidates involving tens of thousands of participants well underway. Some companies had suggested early trial data could b...
7th November 2020
A series of photos of members of a historical society during the re-enactment on Saturday of the battles for Moscow in the year 1941 during the Second World War (WWII), at the museum complex 'Memory Road' near the main temple of the Russian Armed F...
7th November 2020
The balance of power in the US Senate will be decided in January, when Georgia will hold run-off elections for both its seats.
No candidate in either race has polled 50%, as required by state election law.
The run-off elections will take place...
7th November 2020
Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica's Priest Franklin Parmentier (R) carries a portrait of Vincent Loques during a ceremony on Saturday for the victims of the recent attack at Notre-Dame de Nice Basilica, in Nice, France.
Three people were killed...
7th November 2020
The World Trade Organization has cancelled a meeting on Nov. 9 to decide on the appointment of Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the body's next director general after the United States rejected her as a candidate.
Trade sources said they thought ...
7th November 2020
Denmark has discovered a new, mutated strain of the coronavirus stemming from mink farms in the northern part of the country, which authorities say could evade future COVID-19 vaccines.
To prevent human contagion, the government ordered the culli...
7th November 2020
Italy has approved a new aid package to cushion the blow on the economy from restrictions it introduced this week in an effort to stem a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The measures agreed by cabinet late on Friday are worth 2.9 billion euro...
7th November 2020
Egyptians began voting Saturday in the second and final stage of the country’s parliamentary elections, after a relatively low turnout in the first stage that embarrassed the government of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.
Polling centers opened a...
7th November 2020
British airline easyJet said recently announced lockdowns in England, Germany and France had forced it to scale back its already reduced flying schedule, and it would now fly no more than 20% of capacity for the rest of the year.
The low level of...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related