Battle for US Senate to be decided in January

The balance of power in the US Senate will be decided in January, when Georgia will hold run-off elections for both its seats.

No candidate in either race has polled 50%, as required by state election law.

The run-off elections will take place on 5 January, two days after the new Senate is due to convene.

The Republicans currently have a 53 to 47 majority in the Senate. So far, the Democrats have managed a net gain of one seat.

The Democrats had high hopes of gaining the four seats they needed to take control, but many Republican incumbents held their seats.

If however the Democrats can gain both seats in Georgia, a traditionally Republican state, this would lead to a 50-50 tie in the Senate.

The result will effectively put them in control of the chamber if Joe Biden wins the White House, given the vice-president’s power to cast tie-breaking votes.

Democrats have not had control of the Senate for six years.

