Bayern Munich win their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title

Reading Time: 2 minutes

COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) – Bayern Munich snatched their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title in dramatic fashion with a final day 2-1 win at Cologne on Saturday courtesy of Jamal Musiala’s 89th minute goal, grabbing the trophy from the hands of rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund had gone into the last game of the season in top spot but stumbled to a 2-2 against visitors Mainz 05, allowing Bayern to squeeze past them in the tightest league race in years.

In a climactic season finale, Bayern were celebrating what ended up being an unexpected title win while Dortmund’s dreams of their first league trophy since 2012 were left in tatters when they were trailing 2-0 to Mainz early on before battling to a 2-2 draw – but they needed victory to become champions.

Bayern finished on 71 points, ahead on goal difference from Dortmund. RB Leipzig and sensational Union Berlin are third and fourth respectively and will also compete in the Champions League next season.

Hertha Berlin and Schalke 04 were relegated, while VfB Stuttgart will go into the relegation playoff.

Photo: Bayern Munich’s players celebrate with the league title trophy after winning the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1.FC Cologne and FC Bayern Munich, in Cologne, Germany, 27 May 2023. Bayern Munich won the title due to a better goal difference. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first