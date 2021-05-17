Reading Time: < 1 minute

The BBC has postponed its broadcast of a Panorama investigation into reporter Martin Bashir’s 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.

Panorama was expected to examine claims that Bashir used fake bank statements to convince Diana to do the interview.

The film was due to air on BBC One on Monday but the broadcaster said it had been delayed due to a “significant duty of care issue”.

Bashir left the corporation earlier this week due to ongoing health issues.

A new date for the programme has not yet been confirmed.

The 58-year-old was BBC News religion editor and was seriously ill with Covid-19 when the allegations emerged late last year. He has since undergone a quadruple heart bypass and another heart operation more recently.

In the interview, Diana famously said that “there were three of us in this marriage”, referring to Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles. At the time she was separated from Prince Charles but not yet divorced.

The princess also talked frankly about her difficulties with post-natal depression and bulimia

Photo: EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER.

Read more via BBC