Beckham earning more from FIFA 21 than he did in his playing career – reports

David Beckham is reportedly earning more from playing in a soccer video game than he ever did during his career.

The 45-year-old star – who retired from the sport in 2013 – has signed a £40 million, three-year deal to appear as an ‘icon’ player in the ‘FIFA 21’ video game.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “‘FIFA’ makers EA Sports offered him £30 million over three years but he managed to get a better deal.

“It is a big addition to the Beckham brand and the easiest money he’s ever made.” Inter Miami – the Beckham-owned team that recently joined Major League Soccer in the US – also features in the long-running franchise.

The former England captain – who played for the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid during his career – took to Instagram earlier this month to promote the new game.

He said on the photo-sharing platform: “23 years later… so proud to be back on the cover @easportsfifa #FIFA21 (sic)”

The sports icon – who has Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine, with wife Victoria – also hopes the move will boost his standing in the eyes of his kids.

In another post, he joked: “FIFA21… Can’t wait to see myself back on the pitch playing with some of my old team mates! Maybe @romeobeckham and @cruzbeckham will think I am a cool dad now [laughing emoji] @easportsfifa #FIFA21 (sic)”

Despite his fame and success, Beckham previously insisted that soccer was always his number-one priority throughout his career.

