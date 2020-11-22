Beckham earning more from FIFA 21 than he did in his playing career – reports

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
David Beckham is reportedly earning more from playing in a soccer video game than he ever did during his career.
The 45-year-old star – who retired from the sport in 2013 – has signed a £40 million, three-year deal to appear as an ‘icon’ player in the ‘FIFA 21’ video game.
A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “‘FIFA’ makers EA Sports offered him £30 million over three years but he managed to get a better deal.
“It is a big addition to the Beckham brand and the easiest money he’s ever made.” Inter Miami – the Beckham-owned team that recently joined Major League Soccer in the US – also features in the long-running franchise.
The former England captain – who played for the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid during his career – took to Instagram earlier this month to promote the new game.
He said on the photo-sharing platform: “23 years later… so proud to be back on the cover @easportsfifa #FIFA21 (sic)”
The sports icon – who has Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine, with wife Victoria – also hopes the move will boost his standing in the eyes of his kids.
In another post, he joked: “FIFA21… Can’t wait to see myself back on the pitch playing with some of my old team mates! Maybe @romeobeckham and @cruzbeckham will think I am a cool dad now [laughing emoji] @easportsfifa #FIFA21 (sic)”
Despite his fame and success, Beckham previously insisted that soccer was always his number-one priority throughout his career.