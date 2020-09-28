Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Beijing asks frozen food importers to shun countries with severe coronavirus

China’s capital called on importers on Monday to shun frozen food from countries suffering from severe novel coronavirus outbreaks after several cases of imported seafood products testing positive for the virus.

“Customs and local governments have repeatedly detected the coronavirus in imported cold chain food, proving it risks contamination,” the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau said in a statement issued to import companies.

The bureau urged them to closely monitor the overseas pandemic situation and “proactively avoid importing cold chain food from areas heavily hit by the coronavirus” and make alternative plans for imports.

It had also asked companies to improve their warning and reporting mechanisms and tell authorities quickly if products tested positive.

China had reported no local infections of the coronavirus for more than a month but recently detected it on the packaging of imported aquatic products in Jilin province and Qingdao city.

China this month suspended imports from seafood producers in Brazil, Indonesia and Russia for a week or more. 
