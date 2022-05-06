Belarus bans EU-registered carriers from transporting heavy cargo in country

Reading Time: < 1 minute

May 6 (Reuters) – Belarus said on Friday that it is banning carriers registered in the European Union from transporting heavy cargo on its territory.

“A ban is introduced for carriers registered in the European Union to move bulky cargo across the territory of Belarus.

The exception is bulky cargo, the technological features of which do not allow going to the established places for reloading or re-transferring cargo (subject to approval by the Ministry of Transport), and car carriers,” the government wrote on Telegram.