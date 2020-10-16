Belarus puts Tsikhanouskaya on wanted list

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Belarus has put opposition leader Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya on its wanted list for allegedly making calls to overthrow the constitutional order, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s Interior Ministry as saying on Friday.
Tsikhanouskaya fled to neighbouring Lithuania shortly after a disputed Aug. 9 election and has since met European political leaders and called for President Alexander Lukashenko to leave power.
Tsikhanouskaya later appeared on Russia’s wanted list, something Russia’s Interior Ministry said had happened through a mechanism outlined in a regional bloc that both Russia and Belarus are members of.
16th October 2020
One of China’s front-running coronavirus vaccine candidates was shown to be safe and triggered immune responses in a combined early and mid-stage test in humans, researchers said.
The potential vaccine, dubbed BBIBP-CorV, is being developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a subsidiary of China National Biotec Group (CNBG).
It has already been approved for an emergency inocu...
16th October 2020
Children and adults are taken care of by Red Cross members after they reached the coast on board a boat on Hondura Beach, in Fuerteventura island, Canary Islands, Spain, late on Thursday evening.
More than 300 migrants reached Canary Islands in several boats throughout the day of Thursday.
A woman and a baby (C) are taken care of by Red Cross members after they reached the coast on board a...
16th October 2020
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin became another European Union leader to leave their two-day summit in Brussels, saying on Friday she left the face-to-face talks as a precautionary coronavirus measure.
Marin said on Twitter she asked Sweden to represent Helsinki at the talks, where leaders were wearing face masks and keeping their distance amidst a new spike in COVID-19 infections across Eur...
16th October 2020
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Friday he was not quitting after tens of thousands of anti-government protesters defied a ban on demonstrations and he warned them not to persist.
The ban on gatherings of more than five people was imposed early on Thursday after nearly three months of protests that have called for a reduction in the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's monarchy as...
16th October 2020
The risk of exposure to the coronavirus on flights is very low, a U.S. Department of Defense study found, a positive sign for the airline industry as it tries to rebound from the pandemic’s crushing effect on travel.
When a seated passenger is wearing a mask, an average 0.003% of air particles within the breathing zone around a person’s head are infectious, even when every seat is occupied, it...
16th October 2020
Greece and Cyprus pushed for a tougher European Union response to Turkey's natural gas exploration in contested Mediterranean waters at an EU summit on Friday, after Ankara restarted operations of a survey ship.
Two weeks after their last summit where leaders discussed economic sanctions, the EU has so far failed to persuade Ankara to stop exploring in waters disputed by Greece and Cyprus.
...
16th October 2020
Times of Malta says three years after Daphne Caruana Galizia's assassination, many of the crooks she wrote about are being exposed for what they are, and often in a courtroom. It says the country must pledge to place effective checks and balances to ensure good governance and rule of law. It must also provide help to the independent media to help it carry out its essential role as a watchdog.
...
16th October 2020
British artist and filmmaker Steve McQueen arrives for the screening of 'Soul' on Thursday evening at the 15th annual Rome International Film Festival, in Rome, Italy.
The film festival runs from 15 to 25 October.
Rome's Mayor Virginia Raggi arrives for the screening of 'Soul' at the 15th annual Rome Film Festival, in Rome, Italy.
Via EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI
16th October 2020
European Union countries want their chief negotiator Michel Barnier to continue seeking a comprehensive free trade deal on the bloc's future relationship with Britain, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said.
At a meeting with EU countries on Wednesday, Barnier "was given the necessary flexibility to continue with the negotiations on behalf of the European Council to ensure a comprehensive, f...
16th October 2020
Updated 1231 - Another record of cases, with family clusters mostly to blame
Health authorities reported another record number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 122 people tested positive for the virus. This has brought up the total number of active cases to 1,095.
In her weekly brief, Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci said that throughout this week there were 165 cases relate...
