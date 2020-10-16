Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Belarus puts Tsikhanouskaya on wanted list

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Belarus has put opposition leader Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya on its wanted list for allegedly making calls to overthrow the constitutional order, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s Interior Ministry as saying on Friday.

Tsikhanouskaya fled to neighbouring Lithuania shortly after a disputed Aug. 9 election and has since met European political leaders and called for President Alexander Lukashenko to leave power.

Tsikhanouskaya later appeared on Russia’s wanted list, something Russia’s Interior Ministry said had happened through a mechanism outlined in a regional bloc that both Russia and Belarus are members of.
