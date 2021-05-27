Reading Time: < 1 minute

Belarusian national flag carrier Belavia said on Thursday it had been forced to cancel flights to eight countries from May 27 to Oct. 30 due to flight bans.

The European Union has urged its airlines to avoid Belarus and its airspace amid outrage over Sunday’s forced landing in Minsk of a Ryanair jet en route to Lithuania from Greece and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board.

See also: Six U.N. Security Council Members Condemn Belarus Plane Incident, IATA Calls For Review and UPDATED: EU To Slap Sanctions On Financial Transactions Of Belarus, Germany Says

Photo: (FILE) A Belarusian airlines Belavia’s plane is seen on an airfield in the National airport Minsk outside Misnk, Belarus. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH