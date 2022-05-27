Belarusian opposition figures win Charlemagne Prize

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Belarusian pro-democracy activists Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Veronika Zepkalo and Maria Kolesnikova were awarded this year’s Charlemagne Prize during a ceremony in the German city of Aachen on Thursday.

Tsikhanouskaya and Zepkalo are currently living in exile and were able to accept their awards in person. But Kolesnikova has been sentenced to 11 years in prison in Belarus, so her award was collected by her sister.

Charlemagne Prize laureates @Tsihanouskaya, @VTsepkalo & @by_kalesnikava have shown incredible leadership, courage and strength.



They have paid the price for standing up for freedom and democracy in Belarus and they stand tall.



Europe stands with them. Belarus will be free. pic.twitter.com/cydPXtydYa — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) May 26, 2022

The prize has been awarded since 1950 and is named after medieval emperor Charlemagne, known historically as the “father of Europe.” The prize recognizes work done in the service of European unification.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attended the ceremony, praising the three women as the “bravest women in Europe.”

The three women have become the face of Belarus’ opposition movement. Tsikhanouskaya was a political novice and stay-at-home mother of two when her husband Siarhei Tsikhanouski, who had launched a presidential campaign against Lukashenko, was arrested.

She took his place in the presidential election and is widely believed to have won the August 2020 vote, which Lukashenko claimed as his own victory.