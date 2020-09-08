Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Belarus, CD eNews

Belarusian opposition politician Tsikhanouskaya calls for new elections prior to new constitution

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Tuesday new elections must be held before, not after, a new constitution is written in Belarus.

Asked for her reaction about Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s comments that new elections could take place after the constitution is amended, Tsikhanouskaya said the opposite should happen.

“We understand that a new constitution has to be written, but only after new elections, not now,” she said during a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg held at the Norwegian ambassador’s residence in Vilnius
%d bloggers like this: