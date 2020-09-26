Belgian coronavirus experts go on ‘silent strike’ against relaxed rules

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Several Belgian experts will go on “silent strike” this weekend, in a protest against the relaxed coronavirus measures and politicians who often hide behind the experts.

Experts such as virologist Marc Van Ranst, infectious disease expert Erika Vlieghe, biostatisticians Geert Molenberghs and Niel Hens and epidemiologist Pierre Van Damme, will not give interviews until at least Monday, and instead refer to the politicians in charge for additional explanations.

“It is now up to the politicians to give clear signals. To us, but above all, to the people,” several experts told the Belgian media. “They must now be held to account in the television studios. Not us.”

Van Ranst stressed that the strike is not directed against the media, but has to send a clear signal to politicians.

Immediately after the country’s National Security Council announced the relaxations on Wednesday, many experts immediately criticised the decision.

Belgium this week announced that it is ending a requirement to wear masks outdoors and reducing the time people have to self-isolate, despite sharply rising numbers of COVID-19 infections.

Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes told a news conference that, from Oct. 1, people who have had contact with an infected person would only have to quarantine for seven days. Masks would no longer be mandatory everywhere outside, as currently the case in the capital Brussels and some other cities, she said.

Masks will still have to worn in shops, cinemas, on public transport and in crowded streets.

