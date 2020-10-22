Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès in intensive care with Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sophie Wilmès, who was Belgium’s caretaker prime minister during the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak, has been admitted to intensive care with Covid-19.

Wilmès, who is now foreign minister, tested positive for coronavirus last week and had been self-isolating. She was admitted to a Brussels hospital on Wednesday night.

“She is conscious, and she can communicate,” her spokeswoman said, confirming that Wilmès was receiving intensive care. A source in her office said her condition was “stable”.

The prime minister, Alexander de Croo, who succeeded Wilmès on October 1, wished her a “speedy recovery” on his Twitter account.

“No one is immune from this dangerous virus. Together as one, we will beat Covid-19!” he said.

Belgium is experiencing one of the worst second waves of the epidemic in the world, and with 10,539 deaths in a country of 11.5 million people, one of the deadliest outbreaks per capita.

The number of confirmed infections has doubled in a month to 253,386, and there are 3,274 patients currently in hospital, despite a renewed partial lockdown that has seen pubs and restaurants close.

Government ministers and scientists will hold a new emergency meeting on Friday and are expected to announce still tighter measures to stem the spread of the virus.

