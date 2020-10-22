Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès in intensive care with Covid-19

Sophie Wilmès, who was Belgium’s caretaker prime minister during the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak, has been admitted to intensive care with Covid-19.

Wilmès, who is now foreign minister, tested positive for coronavirus last week and had been self-isolating. She was admitted to a Brussels hospital on Wednesday night.

“She is conscious, and she can communicate,” her spokeswoman said, confirming that Wilmès was receiving intensive care. A source in her office said her condition was “stable”.

The prime minister, Alexander de Croo, who succeeded Wilmès on October 1, wished her a “speedy recovery” on his Twitter account.

“No one is immune from this dangerous virus. Together as one, we will beat Covid-19!” he said.

Belgium is experiencing one of the worst second waves of the epidemic in the world, and with 10,539 deaths in a country of 11.5 million people, one of the deadliest outbreaks per capita.

The number of confirmed infections has doubled in a month to 253,386, and there are 3,274 patients currently in hospital, despite a renewed partial lockdown that has seen pubs and restaurants close.

Government ministers and scientists will hold a new emergency meeting on Friday and are expected to announce still tighter measures to stem the spread of the virus.

